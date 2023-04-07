Original title: The Chinese women’s football team drew 0-0 with Switzerland’s Zhang Linyan and scored a goal. The national football team has a strong fighting spirit and great progress

Want to receive sports news and commentary like this every day? Please click Follow in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

In the early morning of April 7th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s national football team, led by Shui Qingxia, played an international warm-up match with the Swiss women’s football team. It is worth noting that the Swiss women’s football team is the host team for the 2025 Women’s European Cup. It is also currently ranked 20th in the world team. Its football characteristic is its strong physical confrontation ability. Our Shui Qingxia Corps won a high-quality game.

In this match between the Chinese women’s football team and the Swiss women’s national team, outstanding domestic women’s football players Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Wang Shuang all got playing time. It can be said that this time the Chinese women’s football team has basically integrated the strongest lineup to face the Swiss women’s football team. And it is very intense in terms of fighting throughout the game. In stoppage time at the end of the game, Zhang Linyan’s shot hit the post and almost scored. This shot was actually quite regrettable, and in the end we still drew 0-0 with the Swiss women’s football team.

In the fourth minute of the game, the attack launched by the Chinese women’s football team posed a serious threat to the Swiss team. It’s a pity that Zhang Xin’s machine-footed shot didn’t score. Immediately after the fifth minute, Lou Jiahui’s header was unfortunately confiscated by the opponent’s goalkeeper. In the second half, the overseas La Liga team Yang Lina performed well. And scored in the 51st minute. But regrettably missed the shot. After Wang Shuang came off the bench in the 61st minute, the Chinese team’s offensive situation improved significantly.

After Wang Shuang came off the bench, his tactical offense with Zhang Linyan was very good. Zhang Linyan’s 62nd-minute shot was unfortunately blocked by the opponent’s goalkeeper. When the game entered the stoppage time period, Zhang Linyan once again provided a very threatening shot. Unfortunately, the ball hit the post. In the end we still drew 0-0 with the Swiss Women’s National Team.

Although the Chinese women’s football team did not win the warm-up match with the Swiss women’s football team, the 0-0 score also showed us that our strength is not inferior to the European teams at all. What’s more, the Chinese women’s football team went to Europe for training this time. Although veterans like Tang Jiali and Wu Haiyan were included to help out and six overseas players, including Wang Shuang and Zhang Linyan, were added, the team is still not the strongest lineup. Because there are still some overseas players who have not joined the lineup. And our Shui Qingxia coaching staff is still carefully arranging the tactical lineup, constantly adjusting the team lineup and improving its strength.

Zhang Linyan’s performance in the whole game can be said to be the best. As a 21-year-old young player, she’s getting a good workout with the Grasshopper women’s soccer team. Started and played the entire game in this game. Provided very threatening offenses and shots many times. The teamwork with teammates did a great job. Including a shot that hit the post in stoppage time. Zhang Linyan’s current strength is not inferior to Wang Shuang’s peak state. What’s more, our Wang Shuang is also in his prime.

In this match between the Chinese women’s football team and the Swiss team, there are actually some outstanding players who have not been able to get playing time. It is believed that the players will play their remaining heat in the next game against the Spanish women’s football team. And our process of preparing for the World Cup is actually much better than when we went to Europe to train two months ago. The Chinese women’s football team has made great progress. We look forward to the Chinese women’s football team achieving good results in the next match against the Spanish women’s football team.

What do you think of the Chinese women’s football team’s 0-0 draw with the 20th-ranked Swiss women’s football team in the world? Please leave your views in the comments section below.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: