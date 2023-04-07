Mathematician Ryan Garibaldi has discovered tricks that can help those who regularly play the lotto.

Izvor: MONDO/YouTube/screenshot

You have a one in 300 million chance of winning the lottery, and while it may sound impossible, a mathematician claims it’s doable. Speaking to WIRED, Ryan Garibaldi said that dialing unpopular numbers, as well as buying tickets in states where tickets are sold the least, increase your chances.

An expert has discovered a terrible mistake that can prevent you from making millions – you choose your “lucky” play dateswhich most people do.

“Another piece of advice would be if you look at the slip where you’re picking your numbers, don’t pick just one column of numbers on that roll, for example, because some people will do that,” Garibaldi told WIRED.

Americans spend nearly $100 billion a year on state lotteries, hoping to hit a life-changing sum, but usually walk away empty-handed. The largest national Powerball was in 2016 when the pot reached a whopping $1.586 billion split between three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee.

He told WIRED that picking consecutive numbers could be a good move, as it helped Richard Lustig win the local Florida lottery four times for $1,038,499.92. Lusting, who died in 2018, previously said he reinvested winnings in buying multiple lottery tickets, used hand-picked sequential numbers and used the same numbers over and over.

Another tip when playing the local lottery is to buy in states that sell the fewest tickets.

A LendingTree study shows Massachusetts residents spent the most per capita on lottery tickets and scratch cards in 2020.

Georgia ($429.51) and Michigan ($408.51) follow. At the bottom are North Dakota ($29.93), Wyoming ($39.08), Montana ($55.21), New Mexico ($60.00) and Oklahoma ($67.67).

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah are the only states that do not participate in the lottery.

(World)