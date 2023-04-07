Phoenix could claim its most trying game. Kevin Durant scored 29 points, seven-year-old Chris Paul even set a personal record of seven three-pointers in a game. He gave a total of 25 points. Denver, on the other hand, lacked the backbone of the team with Nikola Joki and point guard Jamal Murray. Bruce Brown was the best scorer with 31 points.

The game has a healthy sweat that we want to pour into the playoffs, so some people better not be hot. On the contrary, we want to develop other things and they did a pretty good job today, said Denver coach Michael Malone.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left) of Oklahoma City and Juana Toscana-Anderson, of Utah.

Oklahoma City has nothing to worry about, because it is fighting with Dallas for the last position in the preliminary round of the playoffs. After the win over Utah, they have one more win to spare from their last match at home with Memphis. Dallas will play Chicago and San Antonio at home.

We are in the situation we wanted to be in. We have it in our own hands and we know that when we win the last game, we are in the first round, said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 22 points just to beat Utah.

In the Eastern Conference, the last secret is who will win the position and advance to the tiebreaker. It is held by Brooklyn, but only one win ahead of Miami, which won a surprisingly clear 129:101 in Philadelphia. Nineteen assists equaled the club record from 1997.

But Brooklyn must win one of the remaining two games against Orlando and Philadelphia, while Miami, on the other hand, must beat Washington and Orlando and hope that Brooklyn loses both duels.