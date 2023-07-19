Pinot, Gaudu and Alaphilippe at the front, Pogacar fell at the start of the stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 17ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 17th stage of the Tour de France, 165.7 kilometers long between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel. A stage with an uneven profile, with four listed climbs, including the formidable Col de la Loze.

Or ? After starting from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, the peloton will quickly leave Haute-Savoie and join Savoie, to go to Courchevel, at more than 2,000 meters above sea level.

When ? The actual start will be given at 12.30 p.m. and the riders should cross the finish line at 5.22 p.m. if they are riding at an average speed of 34 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli and Denis Menetrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

