Tiago Pinto spoke to Dazn’s microphones before the match against Salernitana. These are his words:

Did Wijnaldum’s injury give the team a negative shock? “It is true that we were in a positive wave but this is football, we cannot stop the enthusiasm. It took us a long time to bring Gini here and today he is already in our family. I’m sure he will come back stronger. I want to thank the few media that have not sought the culprit in this situation. We are a family and we have training sessions like everyone else, it’s not fair to put a boy’s name in the middle ”.

Will you react on the market? “We have time to think. The last few hours have been sad for us then we’ll think about what to do “.

Will Zaniolo stay? “You have Zaniolo’s question many times. The most important thing is that he is fine and we will talk at the end of the market. Zaniolo is improving because after two years without playing he is now fine. Here in Italy we cannot talk too much when the market is open. Now we have to win the game ”.

