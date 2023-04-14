Original title: Experts predict that there will be five newcomers in the postseason: Reeves rushes to make an appointment with the Lakers to officially post the first performance in the league

On April 14th, Beijing time, in the playoffs, the performance of role players is also crucial. “Grandstand Sports” ZACH BUCKLEY predicts five rookies who may break out in the playoffs, including Lakers Reeves.

The five rookies who are likely to explode in the playoffs (the first playoffs in their careers) are King Fox, Cavaliers Garland, Nick Hart, Cavaliers Mobley and Lakers Reeves.

Why did Reeves break out in the playoffs? After the All-Star break, the Lakers won 16 of 23 games, during which Reeves averaged 17.6 points and 5.5 assists with only two turnovers. The three shooting percentages are 57.8% field goal percentage, 44.3% three-point field goal percentage and 85.6% free throw percentage.

In 6 games, Reeves scored 20+, one of which scored 35 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Thick eyebrows praised his teammates, "He is in a hot state now, he knows his role, understands what the team needs him to do, and he is not afraid of key shots. He enjoys that moment." Importantly, Reeves is still fighting for a big offseason contract, which is another incentive. If they can continue to show their value in the playoffs, the Lakers may have to prepare a truckload of money to keep him. The Lakers officially revealed Reeves' league-leading performance. According to statistics, he is the player with the highest layup percentage in the league this season, reaching 72.9%. See also Manchester United official: Ronaldo was elected as the best player of the month in the team with 80% of the votes_Garder The Lakers face the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. If Reeves can break out, then they have a great chance to play a black seven. Let's wait and see.

