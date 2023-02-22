FIRENZE – AND Stefano Pioli the winner of Gold Bench 2021/22. The coach had many merits in the triumphal ride towards the Scudetto of Milantitle won last season. A trophy that the Parma coach won for the first time, after a long career first as a player, as a defender, and then on the bench. In second place David Nicholas (Salernitana), at the third Luciano Spalletti (Naples). Pioli received 33 votes out of 46. He was awarded by the president of Lega Serie A, Lorenzo Casini.

Pioli: “Milan is special, the Scudetto is a great emotion”

“I’m excited because when I review what we did last year, the emotions are still felt – Pioli said as he collected the award – Thanks to the colleagues who voted for me, I share this award with the club that has allowed us to work in the best way , with my managers, with my staff and above all with my players because I continue to believe that I am coaching a truly special group this season too”.

Scaloni and De Giorgi are special guests

Also present in the room Lionel Scalonicoach of world champion Argentina, e Fefè De Giorgi, coach of the world champion men’s national volleyball team. The two held a lesson that is part of the refresher course for professional coaches. “We are honored – said the president of the technical sector, Demetrius Albertini – to host two world champion coaches. We have been in direct contact with Scaloni these days to define his presence and the confrontation that he and De Giorgi will have with our coaches can only stimulate debate and increase knowledge, in a relationship of continuous contamination which is the core of our coaching school”.

Other prizes awarded

The silver bench dedicated to Serie B went to the coach Fabio Pecchia, author of the winning ride with the Cremonese. In second place Marco Baroni of Lecce. To reward Renzo Ulivieri, president of the Italian Coaches Association. The Serie C gold bench, awarded by the new president of Lega C Matteo Marani, went to the coach Silvio Baldini (with Palermo) who beat Ivan Javorcic by just one vote. “I love the countryside, the mountains and finding myself in front of this audience puts me in difficulty – said Baldini – I give thanks to Javorcic for his journey. Culture makes the difference, we are linked to the sensations of the road and that is why for It’s difficult for a coach to get along with the players.”

The Golden Bench for women’s football, via an online survey, went to Joseph Montemurro of Juventus. The silver bench for women’s football was awarded with 11 votes Sebastian De La Fuente from Como. The Mino Favini award, dedicated to the youth sector, went to the manager of Sassuolo Francesco Palmieri. Massimiliano Neri (City of Falconara) wins the gold bench of women’s five-a-side football for the second year in a row while Fulvio Corini he won the prize for the men’s five-a-side gold bench, won with Pesaro.