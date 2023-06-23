Home » Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the Davis Cup, they owe me 50 million”
Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the Davis Cup, they owe me 50 million”

Gerard Piqué the entrepreneur goes on the attack of the world tennis and asks the international federation up to 50 million dollars. The was defender of Barcelona lately he’s been talking about himself, as well as for the exchanges of accusations with Shakiraespecially for the assets of his investment company, the Kosmoswith which for example he created the circus tournament Kings League, which is gaining more and more following on social networks. With Kosmos Piqué he also dealt with tennis, in fact: specifically, he managed the relaunch of the Coppa Davis, the historic competition for nations. After the termination of the agreement with international Federtennis, in an interview with Brand the former footballer goes on the attack: “We have invested more than 100 million in Davis Cup in four years. And we wanted to invest more. After termination on the part of the Federation there is now one dispute between us, we claim up to $50 million.”

Speaking with the Spanish sports newspaper, Piqué explains the alleged reasons for his pharaonic request: “What we have done with the Davis Cup is a sensational story Of success“. According to the former defender, Davis had become “one decadent competition on a sporting, economic, above all, and public level”. With Kosmos, he says, “we have given a breakthrough at the tournament. We went from three to 15 sponsors. Then came the Covid…”.

Here Piqué tries to explain the reasons for the break with the Federation: “We paid them a very important amount, I would say off the market: 40 million a year. There was no Davis Cup in 2020, during part of the 2021 it was played behind closed doors… the solution we were paying for it was off the market“. Kosmos therefore wanted to pay less, but the world‘s Federtennis “decided that it did not want to renegotiate those terms”. “So overnight the agreement ended and we had to adapt,” concludes Piqué. Which, however he wants it back almost half of the money invested.

