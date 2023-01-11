“Sources close to Shakira’s entourage ensure that the singer in no case has given prior consent or been consulted regarding the participation of her son Milan in the broadcast of an event with adult content”, reads the letter sent by the office print in ‘El País’. “It all happened last Saturday, January 7, when the eldest son of the singer and the footballer appeared during the live presentation of the ‘Kings League’, the successful championship in which important former footballers and digital content creators participate”. The little boy found himself very comfortable in front of cameras and microphones, which immediately conquered the thousands of users connected to Twitch at that time. On more than one occasion Milan dared to interrupt Piqué and also corrected him on various matters. Despite the great sympathy that the child has aroused, the former Barcelona player was literally overwhelmed by the criticisms of his son’s media exposure.