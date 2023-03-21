For some seasons now, the cadet series has been becoming a sort of A2 series, a category where there are teams and players of a certain level and where saving yourself is no longer as easy as in the past. In this season, for example, just take a look at the standings to see in the lower part teams and fans who deserve to always fight at least for promotion but clearly farsightedness, planning and knowledge of the category also count, all aspects that certainly cannot be bought in the market place.

Benevento flounders in the lower part of the rankings, the fight for salvation is very open and indecipherable and for this trip to Tuscany the numbers are discrete; despite a bit of disappointment, the ultras don’t miss their presence and their contribution and in the end they enliven the host sector of theArena Garibaldi with good results. Their entry takes place near the start of hostilities, the time to attach the accompanying patches to the window and a nice group is formed in the center of the curve while the flags are waved to the sides, an excellent choice above all from an aesthetic point of view. since the glance is not bad at all. Not much to complain about cheering, continuity is the hallmark, given that the choruses are kept high even for several minutes with a repetitiveness that neither bores nor disappoints, the intensity remains at stable levels and the group never pulls the oars in boat.

L’Arena Garibaldi even this afternoon there are few empty spaces, the Curva Nord is the driving force and is based on interesting numbers and a participation that never fails, the cheering is now perfectly coordinated therefore the result is practically guaranteed, the support starts good and when the game moves towards victory, the decibels go up in intensity. After all, even the steps are anything but that silent and apathetic sector of the common imagination but even this afternoon it reacts to the call of the curve by actively participating in the choirs. Several messages are sent from the Curva Nord: in addition to the one for Sandrino or the anniversary of Dax’s death, it is impossible not to notice at the beginning of the second half that “No more deaths at sea” which denotes how the Nerazzurri fans are particularly sensitive to certain arguments . In addition to the thought, certainly noble, which comes from below, those responsible should also pass on to the facts because press releases and speeches imbued with displeasure and false closeness in favor of the camera do not feel too much need.

Valerio Poli