Pisa avalanche on a reworked Palermo but appeared too dull and fragile

Summer football leaves the time it finds. It often provides embryonic, partial, sometimes deceptive and misleading indications.

However, when such evident gaps emerge, from every point of view, between two parigrade formations in terms of the category to which they belong, it is legitimate to ask questions and spend oneself in rational and conscientious reflection.

A lucid and serene analysis that helps you to refine and optimize, in some ways also to revisit, your strategy in the transfer market.

Il Pisa cove the manita and overwhelms by five to zero the Palermo by Baldini in the friendly test held in Rovetta, in Val Seriana.

The result, however unpleasant and conspicuous, is not the main alarm bell in the rosanero home.

Il Pisa changed technical guide, from D’Angelo a Maran, but the nerazzurri’s framework, net of absences and outgoing transfer market transactions, is that of a team that a few weeks ago was able to touch promotion to Serie A, faded to wool in a daring final against Monza.

Toscani certainly more advanced in preparation and more brilliant on the athletic level. Palermo devoid of some important pieces and in an open yard version, waiting to upgrade and complete the squad. Objective findings, but certainly not extenuating. Because the inconsistency and modesty of the performance offered today by the rosanero on the green rectangle go beyond any logical contingency.

Soft, long, frayed and packed. Always in trouble today banda Baldini, in constant confusion and delay. Never compact between departments, nor lucid and linear, in both phases of the game. A Palermo apathetic and approximate, dominated on a technical, physical and tactical level by a Pisa which today seemed to be from another planet. While not doing anything transcendental, but disposing with ridiculous ease of the numerous embarrassments and the paucity of technical content of an opponent still in search of balance, identity and condition. Palermo seemed emotionally drained. He dragged himself along wearily, more than trying to play his game. The spirit, the momentum and the enthusiasm were certainly not those of the playoffs. But this was physiological. See also Uber Cup China team eliminated Chinese Taipei 3-0 and will compete with Thailand for the finals.

That page, although exciting and wonderful, must be filed in the drawer of sweet memories Projecting oneself to a very different reality. Adjusting the standards of this squad to the level of the new category. Trying to identify at least five or six elements on the market, able to raise the technical figure, experience and personality to make a good impression in a championship that is as fascinating as it is difficult to interpret. Defining as soon as possible the future of those who have exhausted the supply of chances or their motivational cycle. Removing all the parties involved from limbo and from the hindrances. A reality already known to the technician, sports director and entire management of the club who joined the galaxy City Football Group. Further focused during this dull summer performance against Lucca and companions.

The former rosanero bomber signed a brace and put the entire defense of Baldini. Mastiff he did the same. Berra dropped the pokerissimo. Getting into the technical-tactical folds of this friendly is a superfluous exercise. The Nerazzurri dominated in every clod of the turf, finding breadth and depth with disarming ease. The Palermo he wandered around the field, never finding the timing of the choral pressing, clumsily stretching and exposing the defensive line to the opposing verticalizations, never managing to stem the Tuscan phrasing in the interdiction phase. Little or nothing worked in the defensive mechanisms: climbs, diagonals, closures, preventive markings. All very bad. Lucca and Mastinu e Berra beat Massolo in blissful solitude, the pink goalkeeper avoided an even heavier passive with a couple of instinctive saves. The adversaries came out from all sides. See also Sun Wei leads the Jiangsu men's team to win the 14th National Games gymnastics competition

De Rose and Dall’Oglio they have suffered a lot of dynamism and quality of their role counterparts. Ditto the entire defensive line, centrally as on the outside. Untied and evanescent the trident behind a Brunori clearly late in status. None between Valente, Silipo, Fella and Floriano he has never skipped his direct opponent or created the trappings of danger. Except for a header of Marconi, at the start of the race, which is printed on the crossbar, the Palermo he has never kicked in the mirror of the opponent’s goal. Baldini stressed how important it is for such a defeat to come now. When the result counts for nothing and there are no heavy points up for grabs. Since it is still a very useful step to understand how to improve the team in view of the official start of the season. Nothing more true.