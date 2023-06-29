European Games: ÖSV eagles fly to gold and silver

European Games

Two days after Jacqueline Seifriedsberger in the women’s category, Austria’s ski jumpers also triumphed at the European Games in Poland on Thursday. Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl secured a double victory on the normal hill in Zakopane. Behind the superior Carinthian and his Salzburg teammate, the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden secured bronze.



29.06.2023 11.46

After the competition had to be canceled on Wednesday due to strong winds, Tschofenig set the tone from the start a day later. The 21-year-old from Carinthia was already in the lead after 104.0 m in the first round and confidently defended it with 104.5 m in the decision. In the end, Tschofenig was 7.6 points ahead of Hörl, who pushed Deschwanden from second to third place.

Markus Müller and Manuel Fettner had nothing to do with the medals. Müller finished 14th, Fettner, Olympic silver medalist on the normal hill in Beijing, had to settle for 18th place.

Men’s competition on the normal hill

Final score after two rounds: 1.

Daniel Tschofenig

AUT

104,0/104,5

270,3

2.

Jan Hoerl

AUT 101.0/104.5 262.7 3 Gregor Deschwanden SUI 107.0/101.5 258.0 4 Philipp Raimund GER 103.0/103.0 257.0 5 Marius Lindvik NOR 100.0/ 101.5 245.7 6 Robert Johansson NOR 101.0/105.0 250.8 7 Piotr Zyla POL 96.0/106.5 249.5 . Constantin Schmid GER 99.0/102.5 249.5 9 Timi Zajc SLO 98.5/100.5 243.9 10 Dawid Kubacki POL 95.5/101.0 241.8 14

Markus Mueller

AUT

99,0/99,0

236,0

18.

Manuel Fettner

AUT

92,0/98,0

230,9

