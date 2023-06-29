Home » European Games: ÖSV eagles fly to gold and silver
Sports

European Games: ÖSV eagles fly to gold and silver

by admin
European Games: ÖSV eagles fly to gold and silver

European Games

Two days after Jacqueline Seifriedsberger in the women’s category, Austria’s ski jumpers also triumphed at the European Games in Poland on Thursday. Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl secured a double victory on the normal hill in Zakopane. Behind the superior Carinthian and his Salzburg teammate, the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden secured bronze.

29.06.2023 11.46

Online since today, 11.46 a.m

After the competition had to be canceled on Wednesday due to strong winds, Tschofenig set the tone from the start a day later. The 21-year-old from Carinthia was already in the lead after 104.0 m in the first round and confidently defended it with 104.5 m in the decision. In the end, Tschofenig was 7.6 points ahead of Hörl, who pushed Deschwanden from second to third place.

Markus Müller and Manuel Fettner had nothing to do with the medals. Müller finished 14th, Fettner, Olympic silver medalist on the normal hill in Beijing, had to settle for 18th place.

Men’s competition on the normal hill

Final score after two rounds: 1.

Daniel Tschofenig

AUT

104,0/104,5

270,3

2.

Jan Hoerl

AUT 101.0/104.5 262.7 3 Gregor Deschwanden SUI 107.0/101.5 258.0 4 Philipp Raimund GER 103.0/103.0 257.0 5 Marius Lindvik NOR 100.0/ 101.5 245.7 6 Robert Johansson NOR 101.0/105.0 250.8 7 Piotr Zyla POL 96.0/106.5 249.5 . Constantin Schmid GER 99.0/102.5 249.5 9 Timi Zajc SLO 98.5/100.5 243.9 10 Dawid Kubacki POL 95.5/101.0 241.8 14

Markus Mueller

AUT

99,0/99,0

236,0

18.

Manuel Fettner

AUT

92,0/98,0

230,9

See also  traces of Moravia, Quasimodo and the book-will of Piero Angela

You may also like

Scandal! An officer of the Czech army was...

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against...

National Athletics Championships: Xie Zhenye won the men’s...

The physical change of Pedro Sánchez after five...

Waldemar Kita was also placed in police custody...

Slovak star in trouble! Sagan was convicted of...

Thursday 6/29 Selected Match Analysis: Pamelas VS Bolivar...

Josko Gvardiol transfer news: Who is Manchester City’s...

Probation for ex-world champion Sagan – sport.ORF.at

Scarlets: Welsh region report losses of £1.8m for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy