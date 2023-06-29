Home » Kevin Panter remains in Partizan Sport
Kevin Panter remains in Partizan Sport

Kevin Panter remains in Partizan Sport

Kevin Panter remains in Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

Kevin Panter stays in Partizan! The black and whites announced and officially confirmed that the captain received a new contract and that they will extend their cooperation with the Serbian club. Nothing from going to Barcelona as was written the previous days… According to unofficial information from MONDA, the contract was signed for two years!

A few days ago, information appeared that the captain of Partizan had agreed to cooperate with Barca and that he would continue his career there. However, there was no formalization. Šarunas Jasikevičijus left, there were problems with Nikola Mirotic’s contract, and it seems that the American with a Serbian passport took all of that into account when making the final decision. Panathinaikos was also interested, but in the end decided to stay.

In the fifth match of the final series, Panther scored 32 points for Red Star, brought the title to the team, and then burst into tears in front of the fans. After that, he spoke to journalists, admitting that “there is interest and that he will decide soon”. Fans chanted “Stay, stay” at him beforehand. He listened to them anyway. Last season, he averaged 16.1 points, 2.5 assists, with an excellent three-point shooting percentage (44.3 percent).

As a reminder, Panter was the first reinforcement of Željko Obradović when the Serbian expert returned to Belgrade. He came from Armani, a club that was playing in the Euroleague at the time, to Partizan, which at that moment was in the Eurocup.

“I’ve heard stories about taking a step back, but I don’t agree with that. Looking at the competitions, yes, the Euroleague is stronger than the Eurocup, but something else was much more important to me at the moment, and that’s the vision. Obradović made me he called, we talked, he explained to me that the goal is to return Partizan to the Euroleague. He told me his vision and that convinced me. If there is no clear vision, then why do anything? I’m not a kid anymore, I need real motivation to play , Željko had the right vision, everything he said sounded perfect,” Panter told MONDO in one of the previous interviews.


