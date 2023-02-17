In anticipation of Friday of the 25th day, it ends 1-1 at the Garibaldi Arena between Pisa and Venice. Guests ahead with Candela’s first goal in Serie B. In the 36th minute Venezia doubled with the usual Pohjanpalo who scored but after the VAR review, the goal was canceled by referee Paterna: the Finn hit the ball with a double touch. Penalty for Pisa in the second half: Joronen saves it from Gliozzi but takes both feet off the goal line, the referee repeats and Gliozzi makes no mistake: it’s the final 1-1

