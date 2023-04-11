Al Pala Carrara Pistoia – Cantù is staged, which in recent seasons has become a real one classic of Italian basketball, characterized by a profound rivalry. A sentiment, this, which is promptly remarked at the entrance of the Cantù fans, Eagles in the lead, in the away sector. The 70 present (a good half of whom honored the twinning with Montecatini, going to the spa town during the morning), are greeted by boos and numerous mocking choirs, promptly returned to the Pistoia counterpart of the Mayhem.

Shortly before the kick-off, a simple yet effective choreography is implemented by the Tuscans: hundreds of red and white cloth flags, scattered throughout the sector, are waved at the same time, with in the background “Ale, the red and white alè…” performed by the Mayhemaccompanied by a banner displayed on the field, on which stands the phrase: “He will live dreams defying reality“, from “People like us” by Renato Zero. A beautiful eye-catcher is therefore produced in the household sector, reminiscent of a kind of Sampdoria effect.

As soon as the flag-waving is over, the association is awarded by Pistoia Basket – inside the parquet Assistance service, on the occasion of the world day dedicated to autism; there is also a delegation of the Cantù supporters, who evidently have quite direct relations with this association: both deserve the sincere homage intended for them.

Reconnecting therefore to the Canturini, the white-blue group really needs few introductions: one of the historic ultras groups in the world of basketball support, even today it offers a more than decent performance. In addition, as mentioned, to dedicating himself to offenses against Pistoia (and Siena), and respecting the brotherhood with Montecatini, he directs a large part of his support to support his favorites, engaged in a decisive seasonal commitment. The whole sector actively participates in support, not disdaining the use of color through flags and also through a well-done scarf. Sincerely appreciable even when in a goliardic way they sing “Canturino piece of shit”, the same spirit that the same Mayhem he had demonstrated on the occasion of past challenges also against Cantù.

The local counterpart, in the same way, offers a very convincing performance. The curve, unlike the other sectors, is crowded, especially in the central part where people do their utmost in cheering. After the welcome to the singers and the choreography, the incitement does indeed deal with the support towards one’s own team, but the antagonism towards Montecatini is highlighted on numerous occasions. In fact, given the absolute proximity between the Lombards and the Rossoblu, this match represents the one that can come closest to the sensation of a derby, it being understood that the vero derby is something else, which is really too long now. Especially for the new generations it is necessary to highlight this anti-thermal feeling when there is an opportunity. Even the people of Pistoia give life to a satisfying scarf, and the flags present in the sector help to color the curve, also active through numerous hand-clapping rhythmic from the drum.

On the parquet, as easily predictable, a very balanced comparison takes place. The greater values ​​of the guests, but above all a greater physical and mental tiredness of the landlords, lead to a victory for Cantù for 65 to 60, exciting and not a little (rightly) the away sector. However, the faithful white and red public seems to really appreciate the commitment put in today and reserves numerous applauses for their team.

In the next round on Saturday 8 April, Pistoia will go to Cremona to face Vanoli at 12, while Cantù will face Cento at 20:30.

Text by Edoardo Pacini

Photo by Andrea Del Serra