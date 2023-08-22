Pittsburgh Pirates Crush St. Louis Cardinals in 11-1 Rout, Led by Palacios’ Career-High Performance

Pittsburgh Pirates Dominate St. Louis Cardinals with 11-1 Victory

PITTSBURGH— In a commanding display of power at the plate, the Pittsburgh Pirates delivered a resounding 11-1 defeat to the struggling St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. This victory marked the Pirates’ fifth win in their last six games, solidifying their position at the top of the NL Central standings.

The standout performance of the evening came from Pirates’ outfielder Joshua Palacios, who set a career-high with five RBIs, including a crucial three-run homer in the fourth inning. Palacios’ powerful drive to right field capped off a remarkable fourth inning for the Pirates, extending their lead to a staggering 8-0 against Cardinals’ starter Drew Rom, who was making his major league debut.

Palacios wasn’t done there, as he added to his RBI tally with a two-run double in the eighth inning, rounding out the scoring for the Pirates. His exceptional performance proved instrumental in securing the team’s dominant victory.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, continue to struggle and find themselves at the bottom of the NL Central, lagging 1½ games behind the Pirates. If they fail to turn their season around soon, they may face the ignominy of finishing in last place for the first time since 1995.

Supporting Palacios’ strong showing, the Pirates’ offense was firing on all cylinders, with Connor Joe contributing three triples and rookie Endy Rodríguez also providing three hits. Former Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, Alika Williams, and Palacios each added two hits to the team’s impressive total of 16 for the night.

In the Cardinals’ effort to salvage some semblance of success, Venezuelan Willson Contreras managed to salvage a single hit in three at-bats, while Dominican José Fermín went hitless in three attempts.

Meanwhile, for the Pirates, Dominicans Endy Rodríguez demonstrated his prowess at the plate, going 4-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Another Dominican player, Liover Peguero, made a valuable contribution, going 3-for-1 with two RBIs.

The Pirates’ dominant performance not only highlights their offensive prowess but also reinforces their standing as a force to be reckoned with in the NL Central. As the Cardinals struggle to find consistency, it remains to be seen if they can turn their fortunes around and avoid a dismal finish to their season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

