Playoff Serie C, the first leg of the 2nd national round is played

Playoff Serie C, the first leg of the 2nd national round is played

The race for promotion to Serie B resumes on Saturday 27 May, with the first leg matches of the second national round. At 20.30 we play breaking latest news-Virtus Entella. Same time for the second challenge Lecco-Pordenone (Sky Sport 254 e NOW). At 20.30 also Foggia-Crotone. Furthermore, it will be possible to follow the meetings simultaneously thanks to the Direct Goal what, come on Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOWwill also broadcast Cagliari-Venice of the preliminary round of the Serie B Playoffs and Inter-Atalanta, a match valid for the thirty-seventh matchday of Serie A.

SATURDAY 27 MAY

ore 20.30

Direct Goal

Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOW

breaking latest news-Virtus Entella

Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Andrea Voria, direct goal Elia Faggion

Lecco-Pordenone

Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Fabrizio Redaelli, Giovanni Poggi direct goal

Foggia-Crotone

Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Peppe Di Giovanni, direct goal Alessandro Sugoni

Series C playoffs, the program for the next rounds

The fourth match scheduled is between Vicenza and Cesena. The return matches will be played on Wednesday 31 May. The four teams that pass the round will access the semifinals scheduled for 4 and 8 June (and the pairings have already been drawn), from there we will know the names of the two teams that will compete in finale, with a double confrontation scheduled for 13 and 18 June. The winning team will have earned the last place that counts promotion in Serie B.

