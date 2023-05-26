Playoff Serie C, the first leg of the 2nd national round is played

The race for promotion to Serie B resumes on Saturday 27 May, with the first leg matches of the second national round. At 20.30 we play breaking latest news-Virtus Entella. Same time for the second challenge Lecco-Pordenone (Sky Sport 254 e NOW). At 20.30 also Foggia-Crotone. Furthermore, it will be possible to follow the meetings simultaneously thanks to the Direct Goal what, come on Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOWwill also broadcast Cagliari-Venice of the preliminary round of the Serie B Playoffs and Inter-Atalanta, a match valid for the thirty-seventh matchday of Serie A.

SATURDAY 27 MAY

ore 20.30

Direct Goal

Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOW

breaking latest news-Virtus Entella

Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Andrea Voria, direct goal Elia Faggion

Lecco-Pordenone

Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Fabrizio Redaelli, Giovanni Poggi direct goal

Foggia-Crotone

Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW

Commentary Peppe Di Giovanni, direct goal Alessandro Sugoni