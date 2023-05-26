Playoff Serie C, the first leg of the 2nd national round is played

The race for promotion to Serie B resumes on Saturday 27 May, with the first leg matches of the second national round. At 20.30 we play breaking latest news-Virtus Entella. Same time for the second challenge Lecco-Pordenone (Sky Sport 254 e NOW). At 20.30 also Foggia-Crotone. Furthermore, it will be possible to follow the meetings simultaneously thanks to the Direct Goal what, come on Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOWwill also broadcast Cagliari-Venice of the preliminary round of the Serie B Playoffs and Inter-Atalanta, a match valid for the thirty-seventh matchday of Serie A.
SATURDAY 27 MAY
ore 20.30
Direct Goal
Sky Sport Calcio e in streaming su NOW
breaking latest news-Virtus Entella
Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW
Commentary Andrea Voria, direct goal Elia Faggion
Lecco-Pordenone
Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW
Commentary Fabrizio Redaelli, Giovanni Poggi direct goal
Foggia-Crotone
Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW
Commentary Peppe Di Giovanni, direct goal Alessandro Sugoni
Series C playoffs, the program for the next rounds
The fourth match scheduled is between Vicenza and Cesena. The return matches will be played on Wednesday 31 May. The four teams that pass the round will access the semifinals scheduled for 4 and 8 June (and the pairings have already been drawn), from there we will know the names of the two teams that will compete in finale, with a double confrontation scheduled for 13 and 18 June. The winning team will have earned the last place that counts promotion in Serie B.