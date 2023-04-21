Playoffs in the NHL: Grubauer loses second game with Seattle

Status: 04/21/2023 07:48 a.m

National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer suffered a defeat in the NHL playoffs. The German goalie lost with the Seattle Kraken at defending champion Colorado Avalanche with 2:3.

It is now 1-1 in the North American League’s best-of-seven series. The Kraken had taken a 2-0 lead in the first third. But host Colorado scored twice in the second half of the game within 48 seconds and scored in the final third Devon Toews the winning goal for last year’s champion.

The series is now moving to Seattle

Nevertheless, Grubauer made a good game and saved 38 shots on goal – only once this season has the goalkeeper saved more shots. The series is now moving to Seattle, where the third of the maximum seven games is scheduled for Saturday (local time).

NHL Playoffs, 1st Round

Die Toronto Maple Leafs equalized with a 7:2 (3:0, 3:1, 1:1) thrashing of the Tampa Bay Lightning the series to 1:1. Toronto captain John Tavares scored three goals in a playoff game for the first time in his career.

The New York Rangers also won the second game at the New Jersey Devils with 5: 1 (0: 1, 3: 0, 2: 0). As in the opening game, Rangers striker Chris Kreider scored two goals in a manpower game. The Vegas Golden Knights equalized the series to 1: 1 with the 5: 2 (0: 1, 2: 1, 3: 0) against the Winnipeg Jets.