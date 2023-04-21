Harry Maguire and David de Gea nonsense against Sevilla | Sports

Harry Maguire and David de Gea gifted goals to Sevilla…

Source: Printscreen/ESPN

Sevilla beat Manchester United in Spain (3:0) and advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League. According to what was shown on the field, the Spanish team was better and probably would have won the match on its own, but it celebrated like this with the great help of two opposing players. They are in question Hari Megvajer i David de Hea.

The most expensive stopper ever and the captain of United continued to “brilliant”, for the umpteenth time he helped the opponent with his mistakes. It was the same now and with the first goal in the eighth minute. First he returned the ball to De Gea, then he positioned himself and asked the goalkeeper to return it to him, he did so, so Harry wanted to pass to his teammates, completely unaware of the space around him and the fact that as many as three Sevilla players were nearby. They stole the ball from him and En-Nesiri did not have a difficult task.

It was the beginning of the end of the “red devils”. For the second goal, De Gea could and had to do better, after Rakitić’s corner, Bade shot with his shoulder and scored, a goalkeeper of his quality should have reacted better. That was not all, as the Spanish goalkeeper gave away another goal in the 81st minute. He misjudged the flight of the ball, failed to settle it, it escaped him, En-Nesiri followed it and routinely hit an empty net from about 20 meters away. The fans are, as expected, furious. They hope that coach Erik Ten Haag will get rid of both players in the summer… As for the Europa League, Juventus and Sevilla will play in the semi-finals, that is, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Maguire mistake against Sevilla Source: YouTube/Arena sport

