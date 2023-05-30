Home » Pochettino again in the Premier League, he became the new coach of Chelsea
Sports

Pochettino again in the Premier League, he became the new coach of Chelsea

by admin
Pochettino again in the Premier League, he became the new coach of Chelsea

“Mauricio is a winning coach who has been coaching at the highest level for many years. He played in different leagues, speaks several languages. “He is the right man for us because of his reputation and approach to football,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea finished twelfth in the Premier League season and will be trophyless next season. Three coaches took turns on her bench. In September, the club’s management dismissed Thomas Tuchel, and for seven months the “Blues” were led by Graham Potter, who was replaced by club legend Frank Lampard at the end of the season in April with a pre-determined mandate until the end of the year.

Pochettino has already worked in London, leading rival Tottenham from 2014 to 2019. Under him, the “Roosters” experienced the most successful period in the Premier League era, finishing third twice and even second in the 2016/17 season. Two years later, they advanced to the Champions League final.

The former Argentine international has been out of action since last summer, when he ended up on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain after a year and a half. With the Parisians, he triumphed in the league and domestic cup. Before that, he also coached Español and Southampton.

See also  Jürgen Klopp became his surrogate father

You may also like

Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from...

Sampdoria, chants against Ferrero and Garrone before the...

Austrian duel in the first double round –...

“It’s the End of the Strongholds”

NBA, Boston Celtics Miami Heat game 7: result...

Vegas gave Dallas a debacle and celebrates advancing...

Serie B Playoffs: Sud Tirol-Bari 1-0 in the...

Butler was elected as the MVP of the...

Football: Kahn’s order for Hoeneß a “mistake”

French Open 2023: Sloane Stephens says abuse of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy