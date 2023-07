Pogačar, winner of the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 and second overall in the next two years, wanted to absorb the fatigue immediately after the “Old Lady” a week ago and postponed the decision to start at the WC. The road race with the leader of the world rankings will be held on Sunday, followed by the time trial on August 11.

Other mainstays Primož Roglič and Matej Mohorič will miss the championship. Roglič is only preparing for the Vuelta, and Mohorič is competing in Poland.

