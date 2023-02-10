news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MECA, FEBRUARY 09 – The match in the Saudi championship that his team, Al Nassr, won 4-0 against Al Wehda today was a Cristiano Ronaldo show. All four goals of the team coached by Rudi Garcia were scored by CR7, in just over an hour of play. Before today’s match Ronaldo in the Saudi Professional League had scored only one goal from a penalty against Al Fateh, and with the first of his four today he crossed a long-chased milestone, that of 500 goals with clubs from the five leagues national teams (Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia) in which he played during his career.



Another, yet another, record of the multiple Ballon d’Or winner which in detail is this: 503 professional goals, of which 3 in Sporting Lisbon, 103 in the Premier League with Manchester United, 311 in La Liga with Real Madrid, 81 in Serie A with Juventus and 5 (so far) in the Saudi League with Al Nassr. (HANDLE).

