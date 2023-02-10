This Wednesday, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro; the manager of Emdupar, Edward Gomezand the representative Carlos Felipe Quinterothey met with him Superintendent of Public Services, dagoberto quirogato find possible solutions to the crisis faced by the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar.

as he knew THE PYLONno final decision was made at the meeting regarding the possible intervention of emdupate, as requested by the mayor of Valledupar, and other political sectors of the city. In this sense, other meetings were scheduled to analyze the situation.

It should be remembered that eduar gomez was chosen as manager in charge of Emdupar last Friday, February 3, after the untimely departure of Luis Calderon.