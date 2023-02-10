Home News Mayor and manager of Emdupar met with the superintendent: “There was no final decision”
News

Mayor and manager of Emdupar met with the superintendent: “There was no final decision”

by admin
Mayor and manager of Emdupar met with the superintendent: “There was no final decision”

This Wednesday, the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro; the manager of Emdupar, Edward Gomezand the representative Carlos Felipe Quinterothey met with him Superintendent of Public Services, dagoberto quirogato find possible solutions to the crisis faced by the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar.

as he knew THE PYLONno final decision was made at the meeting regarding the possible intervention of emdupate, as requested by the mayor of Valledupar, and other political sectors of the city. In this sense, other meetings were scheduled to analyze the situation.

It should be remembered that eduar gomez was chosen as manager in charge of Emdupar last Friday, February 3, after the untimely departure of Luis Calderon.

See also  Treviso, runaway bulls slow down the railway line, four have been shot down

You may also like

Haining Xiashi Squadron takes four measures to strengthen...

Pereira does not yet have a Controller.

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau closely followed...

Arrested for assaulting a man with a machete

Covid cases decrease: 868 new infections and 12...

Quibdoseño was assassinated in Cartago

A policeman injured after an explosive attack on...

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s Three...

Nasa Kiwe guarantees access to young people to...

Captured hitman who ended the life of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy