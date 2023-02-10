The Chinese “balloon” that flew over American airspace before being shot down off South Carolina on Saturday was capable of picking up communications, gathering intelligence data and was part of a fleet to fly over and monitor forty countries. And this poses a threat to American national security.

This was reported by State Department officials revealing intelligence information that the White House has decided to declassify to counter China‘s narrative and to reiterate that Beijing’s gesture represents an intentional violation of American airspace for espionage purposes.

The United States used high-definition images taken by a U-2 reconnaissance aircraft from high altitudes. According to the State Department, the equipment on the spy balloon – sensors, antennas and very high-resolution cameras – are not compatible with weather monitoring balloons, as the Chinese government claimed last week, claiming that the overflight over US airspace was due to an “error in manoeuvring”.

On Monday, diplomats from several foreign embassies in Washington – including officials from the Italian one – had a briefing at the State Department which illustrated the results of the first analyzes on the spy balloon whose debris was recovered and taken to Quantico. Above all to diplomats from allied countries, the Americans reiterated their belief that the hi-tech balloon is an element of an espionage system in which Beijing is investing. Making them difficult to intercept is one of the goals, according to US intelligence.

In a statement, the State Department wrote that “the United States will study actions against Chinese entities linked to the Beijing Army who supported the incursion of the spy balloon into US airspace”. In fact, according to the agency, the company that produced this and other spy balloons is directly linked to the Chinese Armed Forces. The company name was not provided.

The FBI, on the other hand, expressed itself more cautiously. It is analyzing the spy balloon’s debris and in a statement, a spokesperson said that “we are in an early stage of the process and have obtained only limited physical evidence to provide sufficient information on the balloon’s capabilities”.

The FBI has not yet had access to most of the material in the cargo area where the electronic equipment was installed. Much still remains under water.

In an interview with PBS Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden reiterated his position towards China defined as a “competitor” but reiterated that he does not want and does not seek a confrontation.

The “balloon” prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday to postpone his mission to China. There is no date yet, however, and two souls coexist in the Administration: the one who would like Blinken to go to Beijing as soon as possible to re-establish ties and the one who pushes for tougher action.

The US House passed a resolution condemning the violation of airspace with a resounding 419-0. Introduced by the Republican deputy from Texas, Michael McCaul, it is the result of negotiations between the Republicans on how to involve the Democrats.

Almost simultaneously, a Senate report highlighted that Washington must devote greater diplomatic efforts and resources to security in the Indo-Pacific theater to reject Chinese ambitions to create a regional sphere of influence and thus become the world‘s largest power.

The hard line is one of the few issues on which Republicans and Democrats agree, the differences are minimal. The White House has found the full support of deputies for a maneuver to make it even more difficult for Beijing to have access to advanced technology that can be used in the military field. The plan is to expand restrictions on the use of the US dollar to finance certain dual-use projects. On all software. The US administration has already contacted European governments to ensure that they do not “run” to supply China with those products that the US wants to prevent Beijing and its companies from producing with US technologies.

In recent days, the Wall Street Journal had revealed how despite the restrictions on the export of hi-tech materials by the USA, China manages to circumvent many bans and US components still end up in the laboratories, industries and research centers of many companies linked to the state and the war industry.

Speaking to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, Wendy Sherman, number two of the State Department said that “China is the only American competitor to have the intention and the means to reshape the international order.” And the case of the spy balloon is, according to the deputy secretary of state, emblematic.