Poland Open: Iga Swiatek wins home tournament with victory over Laura Siegemund

The victory in Warsaw is Iga Swiatek’s fourth title this season

World number one Iga Swiatek beat Germany’s Laura Siegemund to win the Poland Open, her home tournament.

Playing in her first tournament since her quarter-final exit at Wimbledon, Swiatek won 6-0 6-1 in Warsaw.

The 22-year-old only completed her semi-final earlier in the day after her match with Yanina Wickmayer was suspended on Saturday night due to darkness at 6-1 5-5.

Swiatek eventually claimed a 6-1 7-6 (8-6) victory over the Belgian.

However, she raced through the championship match against Siegemund in just 68 minutes without facing a single break point.

“It’s not easy to play in Warsaw, but I’m so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” said Swiatek, who didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament.

“I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I’m pretty happy that I did.”

It is a fourth title for the Pole this season, having won in Doha and Stuttgart before picking up her third French Open title at Roland Garros in June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

