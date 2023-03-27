Poland has spoken out against the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competitions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw announced on Monday that it was concerned that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanted to revise its well-founded position not to invite or admit athletes from these countries to international competitions.

At its meeting in Lausanne on Tuesday, the IOC Executive Committee will decide on key points to ensure that the conditions for Russian and Belarusian athletes to start are respected.