WA few days before the Lower Saxony derby against Hannover 96, two players from the second division club Eintracht Braunschweig were threatened by strangers. As the club announced on Thursday, the two football professionals found graffiti and blue-yellow crosses with the date of Sunday on their doorstep. In addition, undefined liquids were found on the ground at both crime scenes.

The police confirmed the incidents and assumes that both acts are related to the game on Sunday (1.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky). “The relevant players have reported to the police,” said Eintracht.

“What happened here tonight clearly exceeded all limits,” criticized Eintracht Managing Director Wolfram Benz: “Threatening players and their families is completely unacceptable, such actions are just shameful.”

Representatives of the league rival Hannover 96 also condemned the incidents: “Borders are clearly being exceeded here,” Christian Katz was quoted as saying: “We hope for a quick identification of the perpetrators and will support the police investigations to the extent possible. “

Eintracht Braunschweig’s Benz confirmed that the club will do everything necessary “so that our players and their families can feel safe”. The association will support the police with all possibilities to clarify the incidents.

Benz appealed to his own fans to stay cool and not “be carried away by emotion into ill-considered actions”. It is important to carry out the rivalry in a sporty way “and to give the answer to this tasteless act by a few individuals on Sunday on the pitch”.