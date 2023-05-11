Home » Polleres with three ippon wins in the World Cup semifinals
Michaela Polleres fought her way into the semi-finals at the Judo World Championships in Doha. The 25-year-old from Lower Austria celebrated three Ippon victories in the class up to 70 kg on Thursday and will fight against the German Giovanna Scoccimarro in the evening for a place in the final. ORF Sport + broadcasts the Judo World Championships live from 5 p.m. and in the live stream.

18-year-old World Championship debutant Elena Dengg lost her first fight to Maria Perez of Puerto Rico by ippon.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl

Polleres first defeated the Irish Rachael Hawkes after about two minutes with ippon, in round three she was close to the end. Against the Polish Eliza Wroblewska, the third in the world rankings caught up a waza-ari score just a few seconds before the end, and she quickly won the golden score with ippon. In the fight for the pool win against Venezuelan Elvismar Rodriguez, Polleres also won with ippon in the golden score.

