Beijing time on October 17th news, according to US media reports, in an interview today, Warriors guard Jordan Poole talked about the conflict with Draymond Green for the first time in public.

A day ago, the Warriors and Poole completed an early contract extension. Of course, the outside world is most concerned about the conflict between Poole and Dream Chasing.

“Dream Chaser has apologized to me in person, and we will continue to deal with each other professionally,” Poole said. “That’s all I can say about this. We’re here to win a championship. , in order to be able to hang more championship flags over the stadium.”

Poole took the dream catcher. So for the past two weeks, has Poole thought about giving Dream Chaser a punch? “I’m thinking about getting a championship myself, not anything else,” Poole said. “I can get to the next level. I’m pretty much done with everything I need to focus on other than playing better basketball.”

The Warriors held a news conference today for Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Did the Poole and Dream Chasing incident affect the renewal of Wiggins and Poole? “No, this has no impact on our contract extension talks with Wiggins and Poole,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr previously revealed that Dream Chaser was fined for the incident, but will not be suspended. In this regard, Myers said: “We have done our best to deal with this matter, and we have made our own decisions.”

Next is the renewal of the dream. Dream Chasing has 2 years left on his existing contract, of which the 23-24 season is a player option.

Miles said: "Dream is in a great position right now, he has a player option. It's a great position for a player to be in complete control of his own destiny. I think he will be in the new season. Have a great year, he will, he has a lot to do." (jim)

