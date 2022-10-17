Home Entertainment He becomes the first global ambassador for DIOR’s new fragrance! |DIOR|New Fragrance|Stranger Things_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

He becomes the first global ambassador for DIOR’s new fragrance! |DIOR|New Fragrance|Stranger Things_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
He becomes the first global ambassador for DIOR’s new fragrance! |DIOR|New Fragrance|Stranger Things_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: He became the first global ambassador of DIOR’s new fragrance!

Today, the French luxury brand Dior DIOR announced that British actor Joseph Quinn will be the first global ambassador of Dior DIOR’s new fragrance La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie in Stranger Things, is 28 years old.

28-year-old Joseph Quinn used his amazing acting skills to play a neurotic high school student in “Stranger Things”, indeed Slay!

But I have always felt that this drama, the shapes in the drama are more strange than the others, and it is still the best outside the drama.

Actually I think Joseph Quinn looks a bit like Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr., he could really consider taking over “Iron Man” and become the next Marvel superstar.

See also  Liang Hongye: The best match of the European Cup is born Morata saves Spain_Croatia

You may also like

So many fairy eye shadows, which one is...

The beacon smoke billows and sings heroes, striving...

“Top Gun 2” has grossed nearly $1.5 billion...

Huang Zongze was hit in the head by...

“Angel Hunting 3” Kamiya Hideki Twitter was temporarily...

Appreciation: Ancient Qiang National Dance (Photo) Shen Yun...

Wong Kar-Wai’s new drama “Pursuit of Perfection” Hu...

12 zodiac signs daily fortune prediction October 17,...

Transitions made with Korg NTS-1 Kontakt Instrument Transition

Top 3 Industries Adopting Cryptocurrencies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy