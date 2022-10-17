Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: He became the first global ambassador of DIOR’s new fragrance!

Today, the French luxury brand Dior DIOR announced that British actor Joseph Quinn will be the first global ambassador of Dior DIOR’s new fragrance La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie in Stranger Things, is 28 years old.

28-year-old Joseph Quinn used his amazing acting skills to play a neurotic high school student in “Stranger Things”, indeed Slay!

But I have always felt that this drama, the shapes in the drama are more strange than the others, and it is still the best outside the drama.

Actually I think Joseph Quinn looks a bit like Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr., he could really consider taking over “Iron Man” and become the next Marvel superstar.