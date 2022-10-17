Author: Lee Hae-won

Nearly 6 months after the former general manager resigned due to personal reasons, the candidates for the new “helmsman” of Huabao Fund have finally settled in recent days. On October 15, Huabao Fund announced that Xiang Hui was newly appointed as the general manager of the company. In addition to Huabao Fund, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily noticed that in the past month, there have been changes in the candidates for general manager or chairman of Dongfanghong Asset Management, Xinyuan Fund, Agricultural Bank of China Fund, China Resources Yuanta Fund and other institutions. If you extend the time to the second half of the year, as of October 16, 19 fund managers have changed their general managers and above.

Another public offering to “change coaches”. On October 15, Huabao Fund announced that Xiang Hui was newly appointed as the general manager of the company, and the appointment date will start from that day. Looking back, on April 18, 2022, XIAOYIHELENHUANG (Huang Xiaoyi), the former general manager of Huabao Fund, resigned due to personal reasons. At that time, Xiang Hui, the deputy general manager of the company, took over as the acting general manager.

According to Article 34 of the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Directors, Supervisors, Senior Managers and Practitioners of Securities Fund Operating Institutions”, the chairman, general manager, compliance officer and branch manager of a securities fund operating institution cannot perform their duties for any reason. If a securities and fund management institution performs duties, the securities and fund management institution shall, in accordance with the provisions of the Company Law and the company’s articles of association, decide within 15 working days that personnel who meet the requirements for the position shall perform duties on their behalf. 6 months.

When the 6-month deadline is approaching, Xiang Hui also officially “turned positive”. During the period when Xiang Hui was the acting general manager, the non-money-based management scale of Huabao Fund also increased steadily. According to data from Oriental Fortune Choice, as of the end of the second quarter of 2022, the non-monetary management scale of Huabao Fund was 133.846 billion yuan, an increase of 7.66% from 124.322 billion yuan in the first quarter. In response to Xiang Hui’s development policy after taking office as the general manager of the company, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily published an interview with Huabao Fund, but no relevant reply has been received as of press time.

In addition to Huabao Fund, five fund managers have changed their general managers and above in the past month. For example, on October 11, Song Xuefeng, the former chairman of Dongfanghong Asset Management, resigned due to work arrangements, and Yang Bin, secretary of the company’s party committee, was appointed as the new chairman of the company; on September 28, Hong Wei resigned as the chairman of Xinyuan Fund due to his age. Long Yi, the general manager of the company, temporarily assumed the position; on September 26, Xu Jinchao, the former chairman of ABC-CA Fund, also resigned due to job changes, and Huang Tao, secretary of the company’s party committee, took up the post of chairman; on September 22, Jiang Xianda took over as the general manager of China Resources Yuanta Fund.

If we extend the time to the second half of the year, according to the incomplete statistics of Oriental Fortune Choice, as of October 16, 19 fund managers have changed their general manager or chairman candidates, which is almost the same as the over 20 in the same period in 2021. .

In response to the impact of the change of general managers and above on the fund manager, Yang Delong, chief economist of Qianhai Open Source Fund, said that the change of such senior executives may have a certain impact on the company’s operations, but also See what led to the change and the management effectiveness of the new executive.

“If the original executives leave due to poor management, then replacing the new executives may be a good thing. But if the original executives themselves are excellent, but leave for personal reasons or other reasons, it may be bad for the company’s development. Unfavorable. However, the impact of changes in senior management on the company’s products needs to be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, and cannot be generalized.” Yang Delong said.

