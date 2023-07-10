Popovich Signs Record-Breaking Contract Extension with Spurs as England Wins European Youth Championship

Sports Breakfast 7.9 | Spurs Sign 5-Year $80 Million Contract Extension with Popovich; England Wins European Youth Championship

In an exciting day in sports news, the San Antonio Spurs made a major announcement regarding their head coach, and the England U21 team achieved a historic victory at the European Youth Championship. Here are the details:

Spurs Extend Popovich’s Contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed a five-year contract extension with their head coach Gregg Popovich. The deal is worth more than $80 million, surpassing the previous record set by Monty Williams of $78.5 million. Popovich, who is currently 74 years old, will be 75 when the contract extension begins in January next year. This extension shows Popovich’s commitment to the team and his willingness to continue coaching despite his age. Popovich has a legendary career, leading the Spurs to five NBA championships and earning the Coach of the Year award three times. He is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

England Wins European Youth Championship

After 39 years, the England U21 team has won the European Youth Championship. The team defeated Spain 1-0 in the final match. This victory is a significant achievement for England, who displayed excellent performance throughout the tournament. They won all six of their matches, scoring 11 goals and not conceding a single goal. In the final, England broke the deadlock in the 45th minute with a lucky goal from midfielder Curtis Jones. In the 90th minute, Spain had a chance to equalize with a penalty, but Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford made a crucial save to secure the victory for England.

Other Sports News:

– WTT Slovenian Star Game: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha win the mixed doubles final, while Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha advance to the women’s doubles final.

– Puma Unveils New La Liga Match Ball: Puma and La Liga have revealed the official game ball, called PUMA ORBITA LaLiga, for the 2023/24 season.

– Wang Fuqu Signs with Under Armour: Chinese women’s basketball star Wang Fuqu has become a spokesperson for Under Armour.

– Kumho Tire Becomes AC Milan’s Official Tire Partner: Kumho Tire and AC Milan have entered into a partnership, with Kumho becoming the official tire partner of the club.

– Spartan Warriors Race in Zhoushan: The Spartan Warriors Race made its debut in Zhoushan, with nearly 3,000 participants completing the island adventure challenge.

– Harbin to Host Ninth Asian Winter Games: Harbin has won the right to host the Ninth Asian Winter Games in 2025, becoming the second city to host the event twice.

– Wenbanyama’s NBA Debut: The highly anticipated NBA debut of Wenbanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, didn’t meet expectations as he struggled to score and had a low shooting percentage.

That concludes today’s Sports Breakfast. Stay tuned for more exciting sports news.

