AMD and Bethesda Partner to Optimize Performance and Graphics for Starfield Game Universe

AMD and Bethesda Partner to Optimize Performance and Graphics for Starfield

AMD and Bethesda Softworks recently announced their partnership to bring enhanced performance and graphics to Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated new gaming universe, Starfield.

According to the details provided on the AMD Taiwan event page, gamers will have the opportunity to redeem a copy of the game by purchasing select AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards. However, the redeemed games will be divided into two editions: the “Advanced Edition” priced at $2,890, and the “Standard Edition” priced at $1,990.

Those who purchase the Ryzen 9 7000 series processors will be eligible for the advanced versions of the game. On the other hand, buyers of the Ryzen 7 7000 and Ryzen 5 7000 series processors will receive the standard editions. Similarly, buyers of the high-end Radeon graphics cards, including the RX 6000 and RX 7000 series, will be entitled to the advanced versions. Entry-level graphics cards such as the RX 7600, 6650 XT, 6600 XT, and 6600 will come with the standard editions of the game.

While the partnership between AMD and Bethesda appears to be quite generous, many gamers remain cautious about the game’s potential. Over the past few years, several highly anticipated titles have received negative or mixed reviews after their launch, despite strong previews.

Source: amdevents.com.tw

