Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia after 50 Years: Elderly Man Hospitalized

Cholera Makes a Comeback in Sardinia After 50 Years

Cagliari, Sardinia – In a shocking development, cholera has made a resurgence in the Italian island of Sardinia after being absent for nearly half a century. An elderly man from Arbus has been hospitalized in the infectious disease department of the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari after testing positive for the deadly bacterial infection. However, there is some relief as his condition is said to be stable and improving.

The patient, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been under medical supervision for the past five days. It is currently unclear when and where he contracted the disease, as he has not traveled abroad recently. Furthermore, the elderly man also suffers from heart disease, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

The local newspaper L’Unione Sarda reports that the first symptoms appeared around a month ago, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact moment of infection. Epidemiological checks are currently being conducted on the patient’s family members, who reside in the Medio Campidano area. As of now, none of them have exhibited any symptoms, but the results of their tests are still pending.

The emergency began on Tuesday when the elderly man was initially admitted to Is Mirrionis hospital before being transferred to the Santissima Trinità infectious diseases department. He had complained of gastrointestinal issues, and despite undergoing treatments, experienced no improvement. It was at this point that the possibility of a bacterial infection was considered, leading to the subsequent investigations and subsequent confirmation of cholera.

The hospital promptly initiated the protocol for such cases, even before the presence of the vibro cholerae bacteria was confirmed through culture tests. The patient was immediately started on specific treatment, which has already shown positive results with his health steadily improving.

As news of this incident spread, the mayor of Arbus was informed about the situation. The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the community. The last update on the patient’s condition was provided on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

This alarming development serves as a reminder that despite advances in healthcare and disease control, infectious diseases such as cholera can still pose a threat. It is essential for individuals to remain vigilant and follow proper hygiene practices to prevent the spread of such illnesses.

