Porto, ultra madness after the collapse with Bruges: stones against Conceiçao's car, son injured | Champions League

Porto, ultra madness after the collapse with Bruges: stones against Conceiçao's car, son injured

Very bad episode at the end of last night’s match between Porto and Bruges, valid for the second day of the Champions League group stage. The home crowd did not react at all well to the heavy home knockout against the Belgian team – set with the result of 4-0 – and it was the coach who paid the price. Sergio Conceição. How he reconstructs the newspaper Record, the car on which he was on board when he left the Until Dragao was the subject of a dense stone throwing by some thugs who broke a window.

Also on board were his wife and two children – one 22, the other just 7 years old

one of whom was injured. The technician was described visibly in shock after the incident, but today he regularly directed the training session scheduled in the program.

