JERUSALEM – Two years after the Abrahamic agreements, relations between Israel and the Arab states that are the protagonists of normalization with the Jewish state continue to flourish.

When the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were received with great fanfare in the White House by then-President Donald Trump in August 2020, the occasion was immediately defined as historic, almost 15 years after the last peace agreement. signed by Jerusalem with an Arab state, Jordan.