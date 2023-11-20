Home » Portugal finishes group flawlessly for the first time
Portugal finishes group flawlessly for the first time

Portugal finishes group flawlessly for the first time

Portugal finished qualifying for the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany with an impeccable record. The 2016 European champions celebrated their tenth win in their tenth game on Sunday with a 2-0 (1-0) win over Iceland in Lisbon.

It was a novelty for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.: The Portuguese had never achieved this before in a European Championship qualification. While Ronaldo came away empty-handed, Bruno Fernandes (37th) and Ricardo Horta (66th) secured the victory. Pursuers Slovakia beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 in Zenica.

Czech trio released

There was excitement in the Slovakian neighbors Czech Republic before the qualifying final on Monday. Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal and Jan Kuchta were released from the team camp because they violated internal rules on Saturday evening. This was announced by the Czech association FACR. According to local media reports, the trio allegedly took a trip to a nightclub. The Czechs will fight for a European Championship ticket against Moldova in Olomouc on Monday.

