Home » Eastern ring road, task force to restore decorum and safety – News
News

Eastern ring road, task force to restore decorum and safety – News

by admin
Eastern ring road, task force to restore decorum and safety – News

A total of approximately 325 quintals of plant material and 210 cubic meters of undifferentiated material were removed; 52 light points were turned back on by replacing the lighting fixtures and repairing some faults on the public lighting network; cleaned 97 hydraulic receptors including grates, drains and vents; approximately 1,200 square meters of vandalism were erased. These are the results of the joint operation that started last night to restore urban decorum and road safety on the Eastern Ring Road.


The first intervention affected the stretch between Viale Castrense and Batteria Nomentana. The works will continue up to the Giovanni XXIII Gallery and will end between Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November, with night closures to reduce inconvenience to citizens.


Last night’s operation – explains a note from Roma Capitale – was attended by 66 technicians from the Garden Service, 47 from AMA, 24 from Areti (Acea Group), 4 from the Infrastructure Development and Urban Maintenance Coordination Department of Roma Capitale and 4 from ‘Special Urban Decoration Office.


Overall, 145 operators were employed and 52 vehicles were used including bobcats, excavators, sweepers, trucks with baskets and vehicles for transporting the removed material.


The interventions concerned in particular urban greenery, with the removal of plant material and weeds, road weeding, grass cutting and tree pruning. The removal of waste, the restoration of light points, the cancellation of vandalism and the unblocking of grates and drains were carried out through the use of canal jets. 19 Local Police patrols were also on duty to close all road accesses and carry out operations in safe conditions.

See also  Ivrea, here is Ciuco's, the first inclusive catering project

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

The Emergency Management Department of the Office of...

Training, Zangrillo meets the managers of the central...

ATC invites users whose equipment has been damaged...

Special regime in labor reform will benefit 40,000...

“Fourteenth Winter” Vlog｜”Fourteenth Winter” ski resort “sky viewing”...

A group of boys from Spataro discovering the...

Arsenal defeats Newcastle 4-1 to continue chasing Liverpool...

A mother died trying to save her children...

María Fernanda Cabal asked to legalize the carrying...

F1 | Bahrain: Red Bull flies, but Ferrari...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy