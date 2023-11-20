Eastern ring road, task force to restore decorum and safety – News

A total of approximately 325 quintals of plant material and 210 cubic meters of undifferentiated material were removed; 52 light points were turned back on by replacing the lighting fixtures and repairing some faults on the public lighting network; cleaned 97 hydraulic receptors including grates, drains and vents; approximately 1,200 square meters of vandalism were erased. These are the results of the joint operation that started last night to restore urban decorum and road safety on the Eastern Ring Road.





The first intervention affected the stretch between Viale Castrense and Batteria Nomentana. The works will continue up to the Giovanni XXIII Gallery and will end between Friday 24 and Saturday 25 November, with night closures to reduce inconvenience to citizens.





Last night’s operation – explains a note from Roma Capitale – was attended by 66 technicians from the Garden Service, 47 from AMA, 24 from Areti (Acea Group), 4 from the Infrastructure Development and Urban Maintenance Coordination Department of Roma Capitale and 4 from ‘Special Urban Decoration Office.





Overall, 145 operators were employed and 52 vehicles were used including bobcats, excavators, sweepers, trucks with baskets and vehicles for transporting the removed material.





The interventions concerned in particular urban greenery, with the removal of plant material and weeds, road weeding, grass cutting and tree pruning. The removal of waste, the restoration of light points, the cancellation of vandalism and the unblocking of grates and drains were carried out through the use of canal jets. 19 Local Police patrols were also on duty to close all road accesses and carry out operations in safe conditions.



