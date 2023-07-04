The death of a “dangerous criminal” by security bullets in Sale

Hespress Incidents Photo: AFP Hespress – W.M.A.Tuesday 4 July 2023 – 10:21

Elements of a police patrol belonging to the regional security in the city of Sale used their functional weapons in an emergency, during the early hours of Tuesday morning, during a security intervention to neutralize the danger emanating from a 35-year-old person, with a criminal record, who was in a state of strong impulsiveness and endangering the lives of police officers. The police are at risk using white weapons.

A communiqué to the General Directorate of National Security stated that the preliminary research data indicated that a police patrol consisting of public security personnel and the anti-gang squad intervened in order to arrest the suspect, after he was caught in an abnormal state in the act of causing chaos on the public street in the village of Awlad Musa in the city of Sale, and he was in possession of two white weapons from The large size, however, showed violent resistance and exposed the police officers to a serious assault attempt with white weapons.

The report added that a police inspector and a security guard of the patrol members were forced to use their functional weapons and fire warning shots, before the suspect, who passed away after being transferred to the hospital, was injured.

The same source indicated that the dead body was deposited in the mortuary, subject to the indication of the medical autopsy, at a time when the regional interest of the judicial police in the city of Sale opened a search under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine all the circumstances and circumstances surrounding this case.

Security job weapon Sala

the news

