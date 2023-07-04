Aly Wagner’s Top 25 players at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Just over 730 of the most talented soccer players in the world will compete at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand this summer, but only a handful are capable of being true difference-makers for their countries.

From now until the start of the tournament, Aly Wagner — a two-time Olympic Gold medalist with the United States women’s national team — will be counting down the 25-best players competing for this year’s World Cup.

25. Irene ParedesDefender, Spain

Paredes brings just what you would expect from a Spanish center back — she is an initiator of the attack.

Spain’s Irene Paredes: No. 25 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

24. Rasheedat AjibadeForward, Nigeria

Ajibade can player anywhere across the frontline with her pace and desire to eliminate defenders on the dribble.

Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade No. 24 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

23. Grace GeyoroMidfielder, France

The French international and PSG captain could solidify herself as the main creator for the perennial-underachieving France.

France’s Grace Geyoro: No. 23 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

22. Jill RoordMidfielder, Netherlands

Roord got a taste of the World Cup four years ago in France. Since then, she’s greatly improved as a player with her experience and growing confidence.

Netherland’s Jill Roord: No. 22 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

21. Ella TooneForward, England

Toone, who played a massive roll off the bench in England’s magical Euro title run last year, will have to take the next step in her development ths summer for the Three Lionesses.

England’s Ella Toone: No. 21 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

20. Melchie DumornayMidfielder, Haiti

One of the young stars in soccer takes the next spot in the countdown. Full disclosure, Dumornay is not a proven talent … yet. But she is worth the gamble and definitely worth a watch.

Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay: No. 20 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

19. Kadidiatou DianiForward, France

The D1 Féminine Player of the Year will lead the line for France this summer in Australia and New Zealand if Marie-Antoinette Katoto is not fully fit.

France’s Kadidiatou Diani: No. 19 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

18. Alex MorganForward, United States

The hero of the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals against England is set to play another lead role for the red, white and blue this summer is Australia and New Zealand.

United States’ Alex Morgan: No. 18 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

17. Sophia SmithForward, United States

Smith’s goal-scoring ability will play a huge role for the USA without Mallory Swanson in the fold due to injury.

United States’ Sophia Smith: No. 17 | Aly Wagner’s Top 25 Players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

This story will be updated through the start of the World Cup on July 20.

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more