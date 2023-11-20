breaking latest news of The Steepwater Band concert in A Coruña

The band from Chicago, which had not set foot in the city of A Coruña since 2016, was the highlight of the 24th anniversary of the A Coruña concert hall. Talk about the room Mardi Gras It is synonymous with talking about live music; of one of the temples par excellence of the city of A Coruña. Not in vain, for exactly twenty-four years it has been the stage through which very important names on the scene have passed, providing a soundtrack to the Herculean night. Groups like their own The Steepwater Bandwho brought rock to the anniversary night with a performance in which they gave a great review of their more than twenty-year career.

The Chicago band – led by Jeff Massey– I had not set foot in A Coruña for seven years, and that time of absence became palpable. Both for the audience, which packed the room, and for the members of the group themselves, who jumped on stage with an attitude that suggested that we were in for a great night. They opened the night with “Please The Believer”and from there both the group’s most legendary songs and songs from their latest album were played. “Re-Turn Of The Weel” (22). The speeches by Jeff Massey or the rest of the band were practically non-existent, but it wasn’t necessary either since the connection with the audience was practically instantaneous from the first chords.

It is true that beer toasts among people with Joe Bishop or with one’s own Jeff They were constant, and this drink was also a local brand highly valued by the band leader. The audience warmed up more and more, to the rhythm of songs like “Indiana Line”, “Flood Gates”, “Shift” o “Broken Spirit Blues”, dancing and singing more and more and making it clear that rock is more alive than ever. There was no shortage of encores, with which The Steepwater Band They put an end to more than an hour and a half of performance that left no one indifferent and, with which they demonstrated, they were fitter than ever.