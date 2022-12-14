At the end of the line the era of the 2016 European champion coach. The indiscretion of A Bola: first choice the Special One. But the link with Roma is strong, Fonseca and Rui Jorge are the alternatives

José Mourinho is at the top of Portugal’s dreams of succeeding Fernando Santos as national coach. Talking about the upcoming divorce between the Lusitanian selection and the 68-year-old coach is And she waswhich speaks of an agreement in progress for the consensual termination of the contract.

The alternative — Complicating the path that leads the Portuguese federation to Special One is his investment in the Rome project: not only the 7 million euro contract that binds him to the yellow and red club until 2024, with the intention of extending to 2025, but also the programming undertaken together which led, among other things, to the victory of the Conference League and the arrival of Paulo Dybala. For this reason, Portugal also keeps the alternative tracks warm which lead to Paulo Fonseca, coach of Lille and also a former Giallorossi coach, and the Lusitanian Under 21 coach Rui Jorge.

Farewell to Santos — Fernando Santos arrived on the Portugal bench in 2014, and his management – however in the wake of the 2012 European semi-final but which began after the flop at the World Cup in Brazil with elimination in the first round – coincided with the European championship won in 2016, as well as third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018-19 Nations League. At the world championship, however, he did not go beyond the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022, eliminated at the hands of the surprise Morocco; in 2018 in Russia he had gone out in the round of 16 with Uruguay. Coinciding with the last roaring years of Cristiano Ronaldo, the generational change passes from the maturity of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, with the new wave on the launch pad, from Rafa Leao to Joao Felix and Diogo Costa. See also The second team directly affiliated to the Old Sports Association of Dongxing District, Neijiang, Sichuan has an obvious role in leading and demonstrating

