Portugal star Neves is also going to Saudi Arabia

Portugal star Neves is also going to Saudi Arabia

Ruben Neves is the next footballer to go to Saudi Arabia. The 41-time Portuguese team player joins al-Hilal after six years in the English Premier League from Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he has been given a three-year contract.

After Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante (both to al-Ittihad), Neves is the third big name to be drawn to a club in the Saudi Arabian Pro League this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who laces his shoes for al-Nassr, has also been working there since December. The 26-year-old Neves became the record sale in the history of the “Wolves”, according to consistent media reports, the transfer fee should amount to 55 million euros.

