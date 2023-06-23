Portugal star Neves is also going to Saudi Arabia

Ruben Neves is the next footballer to go to Saudi Arabia. The 41-time Portuguese team player joins al-Hilal after six years in the English Premier League from Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he has been given a three-year contract.

Reuters/Andrew Boyers

After Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante (both to al-Ittihad), Neves is the third big name to be drawn to a club in the Saudi Arabian Pro League this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who laces his shoes for al-Nassr, has also been working there since December. The 26-year-old Neves became the record sale in the history of the “Wolves”, according to consistent media reports, the transfer fee should amount to 55 million euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

