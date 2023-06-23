How much does Sarah Jessica Parker earn | Fun

Sarah Jessica Parker is a very successful actress, and many know her best for “Sex and the City” in which she portrayed the main character Carrie Bradshaw.

One of the world-famous film and serial productions is “Sex and the City”, which still today gathers a large audience that faithfully follows the lives of four women in New York.

The cult achievement recently got its sequel called “And just like that”, and information that has been of interest to everyone for a long time has now surfaced in the public. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker made a fortune thanks to her role as Carrie Bradshaw. It is not known how much she earned from the series and the movie “Sex and the City”, but now it has been revealed how much she took for the sequel.

As “Variety” learns and reports, Sarah Jessica Parker earned more than a million dollars per episode in “I tek tako” for the first season of 10 episodes – which means that she earned a total of 10 million dollars. “Celebrity Net Worth reports that Sarah Jessica Parker was paid $15 million for the first Sex and the City movie and managed to get herself $20 million for the second installment.



“Sex and the City” ran for six seasons, while “Celebrity Net Worth” reports that Sara earned approx 50 million dollars for the first three seasonsthen became a producer in time for Season 4, when she began earning $3.2 million per episode. This means that during the 46 episodes in the seasons, she went home richer by 147 million dollars.

When it comes to her complete wealth, it is estimated that Sarah Jessica Parker, when everything is added and subtracted, and the expenses she pays are added, “weighs” a clean 200 million dollars.



