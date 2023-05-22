poster and ticket prices

Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Calvin Harris… are some of the artists who will rule the bill

For the first time the festival will have an edition in Barcelona and Madrid

Primavera Sound is almost around the corner, ready to govern the city of Barcelona for another year; and this time as a novelty, He will also reign in Madrid. One of the festivals with the greatest international projection that carries great expectations. RosalíaDepeche Mode, Tokischa o Kendrick Lamar are some of the well-known names on the poster for the 2023 edition.

More than 200 performancesincluding the program of Primavera a la Ciutat, the streets of Barcelona will be flooded with music. During the week the urban festival will take some of the most current rhythms to different spaces of the cityto prepare Barcelona for the big poster that will take place in El Parc del Fòrum from June 1 to 3.

“Punk and k-pop, reggaeton and metal, techno and salsa will coexist in an appointment to celebrate music in all its representations by the hand of great references, long-awaited returns, brand new revelations and living legends”, communicated the organization of the event on this very special date.

One of the most anticipated names of this edition is that of Rosalía, who returns after her tour with the album Motomami, ready to crown the Primavera Sound Saturday. Pop classics like Pet Shop Boys o Depeche Mode. The rap of the hand of Kendrick Lamar, one of the most important rappers of the moment and the party, the dance and the dembow to the rhythm of Tokischa.

Primavera Sound 2023 poster

The Primavera Sound line-up is divided into 5 days. On May 31 the festival opens its doors, with a free show in which Pet Shop Boys stands out opening bill.

On June 1, the Primavera payment sessions begin: Blur, Halsey’s time-honored voicePusha T and Central Cee stand out as the biggest on Thursday night.

On Friday, June 2, it continues hand in hand with Kendrick Lammar, the rapper is at the top of the music scene and Depeche Mode a musical milestone that will shake the stage to the rhythm of ‘Personal Jesus’. Skrillex will put the electronics of the party during Friday night.

Saturday 3 arrives the explosion of festival fireworks. Rosalia takes all the spotlights of the posterwho will reign in the Saturday session with Calvin Harris, the Maneskin group that broke out at Eurovision and now rules the Spotify charts. St. Vincent, Charlotte de Witte and Tokischa will be other of the great artists in charge of giving life to the party.

Lastly, the sunday june 4 electronics closes the festival with Brunch Elektronic company: Ben Böhmer, Purple Disco Machine and Diplo will take control of the DJ records to close the event that conquers the city of Barcelona.

Cartel Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 | Sport

Primavera Sound 2023 Tickets

Tickets for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 and Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 are out on sale Thursday, December 1 in says. Simple fertilizers have a price of €325 (+ distribution costs) and the day tickets they have a cost of €125 (+ distribution costs).

Double subscriptions (Primavera Sound Barcelona + Primavera Sound Madrid) will have a price of €520 (+ distribution costs). Passes and VIP day tickets and installment passes for both festivals they will also be available on Dice.