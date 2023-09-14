Home » Potential Candidates Emerge as Rumors Surround El Salvador’s Search for New National Team Coach
Potential Candidates Emerge as Rumors Surround El Salvador's Search for New National Team Coach

Potential Candidates Emerge as Rumors Surround El Salvador’s Search for New National Team Coach

A national, an Argentine, and three Colombians are rumored to be the potential replacements for Hugo Pérez as the coach of El Salvador’s Senior National Team. The Football Federation of El Salvador (Fesfut) is currently analyzing its options after separating from Pérez. Fesfut stated that they are negotiating Pérez’s departure and are already studying alternatives for the coaching staff for the upcoming matches in the League of Nations in October 2023 and the qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup.

During a press conference, Diogo Gama, the director of National Teams, mentioned that they are looking for a modern coach with international experience who can bring a fresh approach to the team. Gama also made it clear that knowing the local league is not a requirement for the new coach.

Among the names circulating on social media as potential replacements for Pérez, Jorge “Zarco” Rodríguez stands out. Rodríguez previously led the National Team in two games during the qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup and won both matches. Eduardo Lara, a Colombian who has worked in various positions within Fesfut, including sports director and coach of the Under 22 team, is also being considered.

Sebastián Bini, an Argentine coach who previously managed Águila and left a positive impression in Salvadoran soccer, has been mentioned for several months. However, Bini has denied any contact with the Salvadoran Federation.

Two Colombian coaches with World Cup experience, Jorge Luis Pinto and Luis Fernando Suárez, are also rumored to be potential candidates. Pinto and Suárez have both faced El Salvador in previous World Cup processes, with Pinto clarifying that he has not had any contact with Fesfut.

See also  SIPG coach: We are confident in our own style of play, Fellaini is a leader-level player

While other names have been mentioned, the focus remains on the decisions of Fesfut. The matches against Martinique in October are crucial as they will determine qualification for the Copa América 2024 and mark the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Time is ticking for Fesfut to make its selection for the new coach.

