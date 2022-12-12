The hosts are returning from yet another draw of the season. Against the Emilians a chance for the three points, but the odds row against…

The seventeenth round of Serie B ends with the match between Brescia and Parma. Two teams looking for heavy points to stay in the playoff zone. They are almost evenly matched: the hosts boast a one-point margin over the Emilians, but have won the full tally only once in the last ten matches.

The numbers — If Brescia hasn’t been doing very well lately, the Emilian team also wants to return to moving the table: in fact, they have just reduced from one point in their last three games, including two home knockouts. The Rondinelle come from a draw obtained in full recovery against Cosenza, signed by Bianchi. But for the white and blue in the last ten, in addition to the success on the fourteenth day against Spal, there are six draws and three defeats to report.

Prediction: 1X + Under 3.5 — Although the period is not entirely rosy, the hosts can snatch at least one point with a Parma that is still too much in flames. The 1x + Under 3.5 combo is played at 1.67 on Sisal Matchpoint, at 1.82 on Goldbet and Better.

The quote — Sign 2 is offered at 2.50 on Betfair, 2.55 on NetBet and 2.60 on PlanetWin365. Slightly less probable, for the bookies, the home success which settles at 2.90 for Sisal Matchpoint, at 2.88 on Bet365. The tie that would keep the two teams at the same distance is given at 2.90 on 888sport, 3.10 on Betfair and 3.12 on NetBet. See also The Paffoni falls in Agrigento, goodbye to the dreams of Serie A2

The markers — Who scores? Given that it shouldn’t be a game full of goals, it is Roberto Inglese who enjoys the favors of the odds: a goal from the former Chievo is proposed at 2.75, ahead of Ayè who instead is played at 3.25. Watch out for Bianchi, at 3.50, who marked the scoresheet in the last match against Cosenza. A Vazquez seal? He pays 4 times the wager played.

Probable lineups — With several unavailable, including Cistana and Bisoli, mister Clotet confirms Ndoj on the trocar behind Moreo and Ayè. You don’t touch Vazquez among the Emilians, in action between Man and Tutino in support of Inglese.

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Andrenacci; Karacic, Papetti, Mangraviti, Jallow; Benali, Van De Looi, Viviani; ndoj; Moreo, Ayé. Coach: Pep Clotet

Parma (4-2-3-1): Chichizola; Coulibaly, Osorio, Valenti, Oosterwolde; Juric, Bernabé; Man, Vazquez, Tutino; English. Coach: Fabio Pecchia

December 11 – 5.47pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

