A second protester, among thousands arrested in the past three months in Iran, was publicly executed. This was reported by the news agency of the Iranian judiciary, Mizan. This is Majidreza Rahnavard, whose death sentence was carried out in Mashhad. The news was relaunched by London-based network Iran International.

The boy was accused of having stabbed to death two members of the Basij paramilitary force, employed in the repression of anti-government demonstrations that have been going on in the country since mid-September. After the execution of the sentence, Gholam Ali Sadeghi, head of the local judiciary, thanked the police and security officers for “establishing order and security and dealing with rioters and offenders”. Rahnavard is the second protester executed after Mohsen Shekari, who was hanged in Tehran for the crime of “war against God”.