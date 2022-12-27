Home Sports Prediction Man.United-Nottingham Forest: odds and history say Red Devils
Sports

Tonight at 21, United host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford to chase a place in the Champions League as well as maintain a curious record

After last year’s promotion, Nottingham Forest finds Manchester United again. In four of the last six encounters between the two teams, United have scored at least four goals (the forecast is 4.10 on our Telegram channel). In this regard, the 1-8 of the 1998/99 season stands out, the one that ended with the Red Devils’ Treble.

The other stats

Nottingham’s last success at Old Trafford dates back to 12/17/1994: 1-2 with goals from Collymore and Pearce for Forest, and from Cantona for the Red Devils. It was an incredible win, as those two goals accounted for exactly half of the goals United have conceded at home that season. No other club in Premier League history has conceded fewer than four goals in a full Premier League home season. Furthermore, Manchester United have only lost six matches in the last 89 played against newly promoted sides: twice out of six it happened in December, precisely against Forest in 1994/1995 and against Norwich in 2015: both matches ended with the result of 1-2. The bookmakers quote a guest hit at 9.25 and the 1-2 result at 28.00.

December 27, 2022

