More tax refunds disbursed to households and businesses but above all much faster, within about ten days. The effects of the simplification of automated payment processes developed by the Revenue Agency are starting to be felt, which can now directly carry out transfers to the beneficiaries’ current accounts.

Reduced times of 30 days

Thanks to the innovation introduced, the time necessary to credit the sums to taxpayers has been reduced by about 30 days. Furthermore, as a result of the “Tax simplifications” decree (n. 73/2022), payments to the heirs of the refunds due to deceased taxpayers have also been automated.

In 2022, 150,000 more repayments than in 2021

In 2022, reimbursements were almost 3.4 million, about 150 thousand more than in 2021 (+4.5%): it is the highest figure ever. The total amount, on the other hand, amounts to 20 billion euros, almost 2 billion more than in 2021 (+9.8%). 96% of payments concern income tax refunds, for a value of 2.7 billion (+8% compared to 2021). In the VAT sector, over 90,000 businesses, artisans and professionals (+6.7%) received refunds of approximately 15.5 billion (+5.5%). For businesses, VAT refunds must be added to around 6,000 direct tax refunds (for a countervalue of 1.2 billion) and over 7,000 deriving from Irap deductibility (just under 300 million euros).

Even those who lost their jobs received their refund quickly

Also worth mentioning is 1.5 billion euros disbursed to almost 2 million taxpayers without an employer who presented the 730 model by September 2022. In practice, even those who lost their jobs still received the reimbursement in a short time directly from the Agenzia.To notify taxpayers of the payment, in addition to notifications via the AgenziaEntrate app, during the year the Agency sent over 400,000 text messages to those who had provided their mobile number in the reserved area of ​​the website Log in to receive communications from the taxman.